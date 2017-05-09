After months of hard work and preparation, What Happens in London is finally here!

You can find it on Kindle and Kindle Unlimited, and paperback.

I plan to publish it on Kobo and Nook soon, but as I’m entering it into Kindle Storyteller, digital rights have to remain exclusively with Amazon for now.

What is Kindle Storyteller?

If you’re unaware what Kindle Storyteller is, this is how Amazon describes it:

The Kindle Storyteller prize is open to submissions of new English Language books from all authors and genres. Titles must be previously unpublished, a minimum of 5,000 words with no upper word limit and be available as an eBook and in print via Kindle Direct Publishing or CreateSpace (print edition only). Source: https://www.amazon.co.uk/storyteller

As a small indie author with little to no profile, my odds of getting anywhere are slim.

However, we don’t know unless we try, right?

How you can help

The more people that download it (especially on the same day), the higher it ranks, and the more other people who don’t know who I am are likely to find it.

What’s What Happens in London about?

Starting your own business isn’t easy, but this time, Hollie’s determined to succeed. She’s got the drive, she’s got the moral support, and she’s making an outfit for a global superstar. But chasing your dreams comes with obstacles. Will she overcome them, or will her depression and anxiety take over? Since Fayth returned from New York as a pseudo-celebrity, the family pub is firmly in the black. And, as far as her dad’s concerned, that makes it the perfect time to sell. Her sister isn’t happy. Fayth is. With the pub sold and her divorce finalised, for the first time in her life, she can do whatever she wants. Just as soon as she figures out what that is. Everything’s looking up until someone they love is injured in a life-changing accident. Will things ever be the same again?

Just some of the themes covered in What Happens in London include: Fame. Fashion. Friendship. Love. Loss. Entrepreneurship. Disability. Depression. Anxiety. Death. Grief. Gossip. Fortitude.

The journey to publication

Whenever I think back to this time last year, it amazes me how much things have changed.

Not only did I approach publishing and marketing What Happens in London completely differently, but things outside of my writing life have changed, too.

I’ll write more about how things have changed in a future blog post, but for now, let’s just say that a lot can change in just a year.

I look back at the writing I did a year, two years, three years ago, and it amazes me how much my writing has changed.

I’m really looking forwards to seeing how things change as I continue to write more and share my journey with you!

Advanced readers say…

A great contemporary read that gives you romance, drama and action all packed into a believable story that takes you from cover to cover before you know it. Two books in now and I’m feeling impatient for the third!

I read What Happens In London in a couple of days, and couldn’t wait to find out what happened to Hollie and Fayth, Liam and Astin. The twists and turns of the story go beyond the expected and the characters are so relatable, even in surprising circumstances. Hollie’s personal and professional battles make WHIL a captivating read, and Fayth’s down to earth nature ensures that they both keep their feet firmly on the ground in the face of adversity, which is something all young women can aspire to. The book series really is a breath of fresh air!

See for yourself—get your copy of What Happens in London today!

An update on What Happens in New York

I made a lot of mistakes while working on What Happens in New York.

I learnt a lot, too.

I’m going to get the same proofreader that went through What Happens in London to go through What Happens in New York and check for anything else I missed (because there’s always something when you go through your own work).

Then I want to publish it to a wider audience on platforms such as Kobo and Nook.

I’d love to do an audiobook version, but that’s just not viable right now because of how much it would cost to produce.

If you have any other platforms you’d like to see it on, please do let me know in the comments!

And of course…

