It’s been over eighteen months in the making, but you can FINALLY preorder your copy of Productivity for Writers!

Currently only Kobo is available, but other devices (including Amazon, of course) are coming soon!

A little bit about the book:

More than 80% of the world want to write a book, yet the majority of us never do. Fear, anxiety, lack of time, procrastination, self-doubt and the ubiquitous ‘writer’s block’ all get in the way. But what if there was a book that could help you with all of those things and more? What if there was a book that would teach you to be a more confident writer, to procrastinate less, and to make the most of the time that you have? That book is finally here! Whether you’ve been writing a few months or a few years, Productivity for Writers offers the inspiration you need to get going with its tough-love approach to writing, productivity, and how not to waste our lives. If you’re stuck in a rut and need a kick up the derrière, this book is just what you need! Productivity for Writers is aimed at budding authors but the tactics in it work whether you write fiction, poetry, blogs or even creative nonfiction. In Productivity for Writers, you’ll learn: Why writers block doesn’t exist

How to channel your creativity

How to find time to write when you feel like you don’t have time

What to do when you’re stuck in a rut

The best times and places to write

How to free write

How to get over self-doubt

Why depression and anxiety don’t have to stop you from writing Sound interesting? Download your copy today!

Head on over to Kobo now to preorder your copy and be one of the first to read Productivity for Writers when it’s released on 29 September 2017!