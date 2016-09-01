The importance of freewriting was instilled into me from the very start of my degree in creative writing. However, I really struggled with the concept. Even now, if you put me in an academic setting away from the safety of my sofa or writing room, I’d struggle.

Freewriting is a skill, just like editing, proofreading, plotting, and character development. It should be treated as such—you won’t get better at it without practice.

I didn’t get into freewriting until I started my full-time job. Suddenly not being able to write as and when I wanted to made me feel suffocated. I didn’t start freewriting intentionally—and frankly I don’t enjoy calling it that—but I do enjoy writing without thinking. I end up in a trance-like state, where the only thing that matters is getting the next words on to the page.

It’s through freewriting—and the self of self-trust that it creates—that I’ve been able to write as many as 1,000 words in 15 minutes, and up to 14,000 words in a day.

It really is that powerful.

Here’s some of the benefits I’ve noticed from freewriting:

It’s relaxing

Some people compare freewriting to meditating, and I can totally see this. You’re in a trance-like state where nothing matters but your writing.

Many counsellors and psychologists recommend writing an uncensored letter to those that have upset us. This is another form of freewriting, just with a different angle. When you’re freewriting, you’re doing it to get the story out of your system. When counsellors and psychologists recommend it, it’s done to get rid of pent-up emotions (usually anger). If you’re feeling some pent-up emotions, why not combine the two? Pretend you’re one of your characters who’s angry at another character in your story, and run with it. Who knows where your characters will end up?

It’s good practice

When freewriting, you do NOT edit. Many free writers don’t even fix grammatical issues. I’m not that strict—I can’t leave it if I spot it, and if I find a better word for something I’ll change it—but beyond that, I don’t edit. Any glaring holes I highlight for future reference, then go back to writing. That way, it doesn’t interrupt getting down the initial idea, which is the point of freewriting.

You’ll have to edit the book later on anyway; why ruin the creative process by doing it now?

It’s creative

You’re a writer. You’re inherently creative. By allowing yourself to freewrite for a period of time, you’re tapping into that creativity in a completely uncensored way. You’re training yourself to trust yourself.

Learning to trust yourself in that way is incredibly freeing, and, as mentioned above, it’s a skill that only comes with practise.

Getting that first draft down is the hardest part of the writing process. You have a lot more to contend with than when you’re just proofreading. But when you sit down and freewrite, you’re telling your subconscious that it has a good idea, and you’re happy for it to run with said idea.

This sense of trust in yourself eventually finds itself in other parts of your life, too. You’ll be surprised how much of a difference freewriting can make in your life if you give it a shot!