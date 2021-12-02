Phew, what a year! In our final episode of 2021, we reflect on what we’ve learned about writing, podcasting, and ourselves. Expect some surprising truths and thought-provoking revelations.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why it’s OK to not achieve your goals (no, really)
- What made us fall in love with outlining (when thinking about it used to make Kristina feel ill)
- The importance of feeling supported
- What Ellie’s creative writing MA taught her – And much more!
Listen to Kristina and Ellie discuss the ups and downs of 2021
Show notes:
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 01.35 – Did Ellie achieve her 2021 writing goals?
- 02.10 – Kristina didn’t come close!
- 04.10 – Kristina fell out of love with writing this summer.
- 06.30 – The universe delivered.
- 08.30 – Ellie hated a certain project this year…
- 11.40 – The first book is a given?
- 13.00 – Ellie realised all over again that she loves writing.
- 13.40 – Kristina dived into fantasy and worldbuilding.
- 16.00 – Kristina can see how much she’s grown.
- 17.00 – Don’t talk about YOU in your marketing.
- 17.40 – The Victorians ate WHAT?
- 18.30 – Ellie’s super into outlining now.
- 20.00 – Ellie’s on a writing roll!
- 22.00 – The power of removing the thinking.
- 23.50 – What’s Ellie changing going forwards?
- 24.50 – All of the learning comes from finishing your first book.
- 25.20 – Kristina embraces morning writing.
- 28.45 – Outlines need to be super specific.
- 30.30 – Kristina is a Australophile.
- 31.20 – What is Kristina working on going forwards?
- 32.25 – Podcasting was a learning curve for both of us.
- 35.30 – Quick tips on YouTube.
- 36.40 – What is the hardest part of podcasting?
- 40.30 – Ellie learned to be vulnerable.
- 42.15 – Kristina has high standards.
- 45.10 – Learning to lean into the authentic you.
- 50.15 – Lessons from our interviewees.
- 51.00 – Email marketing, email marketing, email marketing.
- 52.00 – If you lean into who you are, you’re going to find people who like you for you.
- 54.20 – You’ve got to know the rules before you can break the rules.
- 55.45 – Thank you for all your support!