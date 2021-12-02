Phew, what a year! In our final episode of 2021, we reflect on what we’ve learned about writing, podcasting, and ourselves. Expect some surprising truths and thought-provoking revelations.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why it’s OK to not achieve your goals (no, really)

What made us fall in love with outlining (when thinking about it used to make Kristina feel ill)

The importance of feeling supported

What Ellie’s creative writing MA taught her – And much more!

Listen to Kristina and Ellie discuss the ups and downs of 2021

Show notes:

00.00 – Introduction

01.35 – Did Ellie achieve her 2021 writing goals?

02.10 – Kristina didn’t come close!

04.10 – Kristina fell out of love with writing this summer.

06.30 – The universe delivered.

08.30 – Ellie hated a certain project this year…

11.40 – The first book is a given?

13.00 – Ellie realised all over again that she loves writing.

13.40 – Kristina dived into fantasy and worldbuilding.

16.00 – Kristina can see how much she’s grown.

17.00 – Don’t talk about YOU in your marketing.

17.40 – The Victorians ate WHAT?

18.30 – Ellie’s super into outlining now.

20.00 – Ellie’s on a writing roll!

22.00 – The power of removing the thinking.

23.50 – What’s Ellie changing going forwards?

24.50 – All of the learning comes from finishing your first book.

25.20 – Kristina embraces morning writing.

28.45 – Outlines need to be super specific.

30.30 – Kristina is a Australophile.

31.20 – What is Kristina working on going forwards?

32.25 – Podcasting was a learning curve for both of us.

35.30 – Quick tips on YouTube.

36.40 – What is the hardest part of podcasting?

40.30 – Ellie learned to be vulnerable.

42.15 – Kristina has high standards.

45.10 – Learning to lean into the authentic you.

50.15 – Lessons from our interviewees.

51.00 – Email marketing, email marketing, email marketing.

52.00 – If you lean into who you are, you’re going to find people who like you for you.

54.20 – You’ve got to know the rules before you can break the rules.

55.45 – Thank you for all your support!

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through one of our links, but we will get a small commission for every purchase.