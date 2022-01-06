To kick of season four – and 2022 – we’ve got a juicy one for you! We invited back previous interviewees and asked them what their top launch tip for the year ahead is.

Featuring:

  • Sacha Black
  • Daniel Willcocks
  • Tim Lewis
  • Terra Kelly
  • Matty Dalrymple

Listen to all the book launch tips for 2022!

Show notes:

  • 00.00 – Introductions
  • 01.25 – Daniel Willcocks and the perils of putting all your eggs into your first book.
  • 05.30 – Tim Lewis and building a community for your book.
  • 07.40 – Terra Kelly and creating a conversation.
  • 09.25 – Elizabeth Spann Craig and getting into ads.
  • 10.30 – Matty Dalrymple and accommodating your own needs.
  • 13.30 – Sacha Black and doing your launch your way.
  • 16.40 – Kristina’s top secret top tip.

