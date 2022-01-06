To kick of season four – and 2022 – we’ve got a juicy one for you! We invited back previous interviewees and asked them what their top launch tip for the year ahead is.

Featuring:

Sacha Black

Daniel Willcocks

Tim Lewis

Terra Kelly

Matty Dalrymple

Listen to all the book launch tips for 2022!

Powered by RedCircle

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

01.25 – Daniel Willcocks and the perils of putting all your eggs into your first book.

05.30 – Tim Lewis and building a community for your book.

07.40 – Terra Kelly and creating a conversation.

09.25 – Elizabeth Spann Craig and getting into ads.

10.30 – Matty Dalrymple and accommodating your own needs.

13.30 – Sacha Black and doing your launch your way.

16.40 – Kristina’s top secret top tip.

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through one of our links, but we will get a small commission for every purchase.