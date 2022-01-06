To kick of season four – and 2022 – we’ve got a juicy one for you! We invited back previous interviewees and asked them what their top launch tip for the year ahead is.
Featuring:
- Sacha Black
- Daniel Willcocks
- Tim Lewis
- Terra Kelly
- Matty Dalrymple
Listen to all the book launch tips for 2022!
Show notes:
- 00.00 – Introductions
- 01.25 – Daniel Willcocks and the perils of putting all your eggs into your first book.
- 05.30 – Tim Lewis and building a community for your book.
- 07.40 – Terra Kelly and creating a conversation.
- 09.25 – Elizabeth Spann Craig and getting into ads.
- 10.30 – Matty Dalrymple and accommodating your own needs.
- 13.30 – Sacha Black and doing your launch your way.
- 16.40 – Kristina’s top secret top tip.
This was *so much fun* — thank you for including me!