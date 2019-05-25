15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

The Writer's Cookbook

The Writer's Cookbook

25th May, 2019

7 Jobs for Creative Writing Graduates

by Kristina Adams

When I was coming up to graduating from my BA in Creative Writing, I received no guidance from the uni or anyone else about what to do next.

Frankly, no one knew what to do with me. I was only cut out for sitting in a darkened room with a typewriter on my own with no money for the rest of my life…right?

Wrong.

A Creative Writing degree opens far more doors than many people realise.

If it wasn’t for the help of some very savvy friends then I probably still wouldn’t have a clue.

So, whilst I’m by no means a career expert, I do know a lot about writers and writing, so here are 7 jobs you can do with your Creative Writing degree…

Journalism

Why not use your Creative Writing degree towards a job in journalism?

This is an obvious one, and a direction a lot of people tried to push me into. If journalism is your thing, go for it, but remember: journalism and Creative Writing are two VERY different things.

The journalistic landscape has also changed a lot in the last few years, so do your research before deciding if this is the right path for you. There’s not as much money in it as there used to be.

Copywriting

Copywriting has been used by many writers as a way into the industry.

It was copywriting that got me started in my career.

Copywriting uses your knowledge of tailoring writing to a particular genre and audience to try and sell products.

It’s not as easy as it sounds, and some creative writers find it soul-destroying as it’s basically the opposite of writing fiction, but it’s a good money-spinner and how writers like Allen Ginsberg and F. Scott Fitzgerald got started.

If you’re truly great at it, you can demand five or six figures for your work. However, to be able to quote that much, you need to focus on copywriting and not fiction or poetry.

The more time you dedicate to copywriting, the more money you can earn.

Social Media

Social media is a great way for writers to combine their love of writing, creativity and people.

If you already spend your days on social media, why not look into a career in it?

Jobs at the bottom of the ladder aren’t the most well-paid and are often apprenticeships, but it’s a well-paid industry once you get established.

Other Marketing And PR

There are lots of other jobs out there in marketing and PR, and as a Creative Writing graduate, you could do any of them!

Writing press releases, organising ad campaigns, organising events…you can easily use your creative skills in the marketing industry.

You already have great communication skills (because let’s face it, that’s what a Creative Writing degree teaches you above all else), so why not consider a job in marketing?

Customer Service

Customer service is a great job for a creative writing graduate because you have to use your language skills to solve customers' queries. You also get some great inspiration.

Many of my former classmates have ended up in customer service. If you enjoy working with—and helping—people, this is worth considering.

Public Speaking

Me, public speaking.

Yes, you CAN get paid to talk to people. You’d need to establish yourself first, though. How you do that is up to you, but YouTube videos on your chosen topic are a good way to start.

Self-Publication

The only thing stopping you from self-publishing is you.

If you self publish, you’ll earn a whole lot more than if you go down the traditional route. However, getting started can be difficult, and unless you’re well-versed in marketing, you’ll struggle to be heard.

But, if you’re savvy enough to do the research and put the work in, it’s the perfect role for you.

There’s a lack of job security and no guaranteed income, but if you’re not cut out for a 9-5, it’s worth considering.

Over to You

There you have it—some of the many jobs out there for those of us with a Creative Writing degree.

Have I missed any? What have you gone done with your degree? I’d love to hear how you’ve put your skills to good use in the comments!

Inspire a friend
Category:Productivity, Social Media and Marketing
Tag:,
PREVIOUS POST
Social Media for Writers: Which Platforms You Need to be on, Based on What You Write
ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. When she's not writing she's reading, baking, or finding other ways to destroy the kitchen. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte.

SEE ALL POSTSVISIT AUTHOR SITE

RELATED POSTS

Thinking of starting your own copywriting business? Here's what NOT to do
How NOT to Start a Copywriting Business
Are You Blogging for the Wrong Reasons?
Interview with Dr Sophie-Louise Hyde from The Student Wordsmith

4 Comments

  • 1st June, 2015 at 12:40
    What Life is Like as an Unemployed Writer at the Job Centre

    […] soon as I muttered the word ‘writer’, I felt like they were going to laugh me out of the room. ‘Well, what do you plan to do with […]

    REPLY
  • 8th June, 2015 at 06:01
    Books That Changed My Life - The Writer's Cookbook

    […] I also retained that early sense of strangeness and fascination with, but also crucially alienation from, the written word. I’ve since come to believe that most writers and perceptive readers are, in some ways, alienated from the written word, and it is sense of alienation that makes people want to write. Of course, the commonsensical view is precisely the opposite: that writers are people who have some kind of innate facility with language, people for whom language comes easily. I don’t think this is true; and nor did Thomas Mann, who famously claimed that: ‘A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people.’ This is why, I think, so many writers are dyslexic, and also why so many writers stand outside, or at an angle to the dominant language in some way. For example, the many successful authors who write in a second language, or from a post-colonial perspective. To write well, a writer needs to have an uncomfortable relationship with language, and especially written language. By contrast, those entirely inside the dominant language, those for whom language comes all too easily, often don’t make good writers, but rather slick politicians or bargain-basement journalists. […]

    REPLY
  • 10th June, 2015 at 09:50
    6 Tips to Improve Your Public Speaking

    […] The skills learnt can also be applied to other situations too, like job interviews […]

    REPLY
  • 27th August, 2015 at 06:01
    15 Things You’ll Learn Studying Creative Writing at University

    […] The judgmental looks never really go away. As mentioned before, some people will think your choice of degree subject is a waste of time. However, studying Creative Writing can lead to a variety of career paths. […]

    REPLY

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Get actionable writing advice sent straight to your inbox

Enter your details below to receive your first tips in minutes.



* indicates required

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us. To find out more about how we use your data, check out our privacy policy.

 

Say thanks

Buy Me A Coffee

Organise your writing in a way that works for you

Buy Scrivener 3 for macOS (Regular Licence)

Improve your editing skills

Writing Improvement Software

Get to the root of your writer’s block


Struggling with writer’s block but don’t know what’s causing it? Get to the root of your writer’s block so that you can defeat it once and for all with Productivity for Writers!

Download today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close