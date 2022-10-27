Gail Carriger has multiple NYT bestsellers and over a million books in print in dozens of different languages. She writes comedies of manners mixed with urban fantasy (and sexy queer joy as G. L. Carriger). She is best known for the Parasol Protectorate and Finishing School series. She was once an archaeologist and is fond of shoes, octopuses, and tea.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why analytics for authors are so important

What you should be tracking

Where to get your data from

How data helps you make better decision

Listen to part one of analytics for authors with Gail Carriger:

Time stamps for part one

0:00 – Intro

4:15 – Why Gail loves data

6:17 – What should authors be tracking and why?

13:06 – data sources

20:17 – Preorder launch tracking

21:52 – The minimum things you should be tracking

26:19 – Cosmo crashes the podcast

27:15 – How data informs career choices

30:34 – Tools to track

37:57 – Newsletter sign up tracking

46:06 – Social media tracking

Listen to part two of analytics for authors with Gail Carriger (coming 3 November):



Time stamps for part two

00:00 – Intro

1:53 – Where to start

14:04 – Blog tours: are they worth it?

17:38 – Is it ever too late to start?

20:02 – Don’t carry stats in your head

30:51 – Which data source changed Gail’s life?

35:17 – Keep in touch

