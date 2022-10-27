Gail Carriger has multiple NYT bestsellers and over a million books in print in dozens of different languages. She writes comedies of manners mixed with urban fantasy (and sexy queer joy as G. L. Carriger). She is best known for the Parasol Protectorate and Finishing School series. She was once an archaeologist and is fond of shoes, octopuses, and tea.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why analytics for authors are so important
- What you should be tracking
- Where to get your data from
- How data helps you make better decision
Listen to part one of analytics for authors with Gail Carriger:
Time stamps for part one
- 0:00 – Intro
- 4:15 – Why Gail loves data
- 6:17 – What should authors be tracking and why?
- 13:06 – data sources
- 20:17 – Preorder launch tracking
- 21:52 – The minimum things you should be tracking
- 26:19 – Cosmo crashes the podcast
- 27:15 – How data informs career choices
- 30:34 – Tools to track
- 37:57 – Newsletter sign up tracking
- 46:06 – Social media tracking
Listen to part two of analytics for authors with Gail Carriger (coming 3 November):
Time stamps for part two
- 00:00 – Intro
- 1:53 – Where to start
- 14:04 – Blog tours: are they worth it?
- 17:38 – Is it ever too late to start?
- 20:02 – Don’t carry stats in your head
- 30:51 – Which data source changed Gail’s life?
- 35:17 – Keep in touch
