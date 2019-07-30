15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

The Writer's Cookbook

30th July, 2019

VIDEO: Are Predictable Stories a Sign of Bad Writing?

by Kristina Adams

Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing?

This is a common writing myth that almost didn’t make it into my most recent book, Writing Myths!

It was an eleventh-hour add-in, but I’m glad I added it in!

Watch the video below, then let me know what you think about predictable stories in the comments.

Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing?

Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!You can preorder your copy of Writing Myths here: books2read.com/writingmyths

Posted by Kristina Adams on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

PREVIOUS POST
Download Your Copy of Writing Myths!
ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. When she's not writing she's reading, baking, or finding other ways to destroy the kitchen. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte.


