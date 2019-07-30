Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing?

This is a common writing myth that almost didn’t make it into my most recent book, Writing Myths!

It was an eleventh-hour add-in, but I’m glad I added it in!

Watch the video below, then let me know what you think about predictable stories in the comments.

Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing? Let me know your thoughts in the comments! You can preorder your copy of Writing Myths here: books2read.com/writingmyths

