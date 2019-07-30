VIDEO: Are Predictable Stories a Sign of Bad Writing?
Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing?
This is a common writing myth that almost didn’t make it into my most recent book, Writing Myths!
It was an eleventh-hour add-in, but I’m glad I added it in!
Watch the video below, then let me know what you think about predictable stories in the comments.
Are predictable stories a sign of bad writing? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!You can preorder your copy of Writing Myths here: books2read.com/writingmythsPosted by Kristina Adams on Tuesday, 16 July 2019
