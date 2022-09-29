Becca Syme is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach and holds a Master’s degree in Transformational Leadership. She is the host of the Quitcast for Writers and the teacher of the popular Write Better-Faster class. Becca has coached 5700+ authors using success alignment and predictive reasoning to help authors write and market better-faster. She lives in the mountains of Montana where it is always winter and never Christmas.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- What author burnout looks like
- Why so many writers go through burnout more than once
- How to avoid burning out – even if you’re on the precipice
- How long it takes to recover from burnout
Listen to Becca Syme talk about author burnout:
Powered by RedCircle
Powered by RedCircle
Support The Writer’s Mindset on Patreon
Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.
Links
Books discussed
*Affiliate link