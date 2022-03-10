Kenny MacKay is the host of the Author Your Dream podcast, a show he launched in March of 2020. As an author himself, he knows what it’s like to have no idea what you’re doing, and aims to answer the questions many aspiring authors are asking. Kenny lives in the UK with his wife and three kids.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Where Kristina’s been for the last two weeks – and what it taught her

Why having a website is important for every author

How to choose a domain name and website host

The pages every author website needs

What to avoid on your website

Listen to Kenny MacKay talk author websites:

Show notes

00.00 – Introductions

01.15 – Kristina lets her blog rant out.

02.42 – Ellie breaks the rules and have 2 things that make her feel productive.

04.10 – Kristina it now THAT person.

12.00 – Interview with Kenny MacKay.

12.30 – Finding the right people to connect with.

15.00 – Remembering what people don’t know.

16.50 – Why do authors even need websites?

19.30 – What does every author page need?

22.20 – What kind of domain extension should you go for?

25.10 – Don’t waste your time on sliders!

28.40 – Keep everything three clicks away.

29.40 – Kristina drops the B-word.

33.20 – What even is a website host?

37.50 – Which host would Kenny recommend?

39.30 – But I can get all of this for free, can’t I?

42.00 – Obnoxious coffee all the way.

42.50 – Website priorities when you’re on a budget.

47.50 – Which design features should we be using?

52.00 – How do we feel about backgrounds?

55.20 – How to create a great author website in 3 tips.

57.25 – Which book changed Kenny’s life?

59.10 – Where can we go to find out more about Kenny?

Check out Kristina’s interview on Kenny’s podcast here: https://authoryourdream.com/episode/writing-myths/

