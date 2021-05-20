Many of us dream of becoming full-time writers, but what’s life actually like when writing is your only source of income?
We’ll cover:
- Getting motivated
- Working towards long-term goals
- The importance of multiple streams of income
Show notes
- Patron shout-out – 0:44
- The biggest challenge you’ll face when self-employed – 5:06
- How to get motivated – 8:13
- Dealing with no safety net – 9:30
- How many books it takes for series sales to pick up – 10:24
- Dealing with (and setting) deadlines – 16:08
- Cover design and outsourcing – 17:40
- Planning for the super-long term – 19:11
- Using multiple streams of income – 20:14
- Dealing with algorithms – 22:04
- Skills and attitudes you need to survive being self-employed – 23:37
- Book of the week – 25:07
