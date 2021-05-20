Many of us dream of becoming full-time writers, but what’s life actually like when writing is your only source of income?

We’ll cover:

  • Getting motivated
  • Working towards long-term goals
  • The importance of multiple streams of income

Listen to the podcast

Show notes

  • Patron shout-out – 0:44
  • The biggest challenge you’ll face when self-employed – 5:06
  • How to get motivated – 8:13
  • Dealing with no safety net – 9:30
  • How many books it takes for series sales to pick up – 10:24
  • Dealing with (and setting) deadlines – 16:08
  • Cover design and outsourcing – 17:40
  • Planning for the super-long term – 19:11
  • Using multiple streams of income – 20:14
  • Dealing with algorithms – 22:04
  • Skills and attitudes you need to survive being self-employed – 23:37
  • Book of the week – 25:07

Book of the week

Black Box Thinking – Matthew Syed