Nicholas Erik is a sci-fi and fantasy novelist who has written over 20 books.
For fellow indie authors, he writes comprehensive guides on how to sell more books, build your fanbase, and be more productive.
We sat down with him to talk about the trifecta of indie success: craft, productivity, and marketing.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- The best way to market a single book
- Why mailing lists are so important
- How to find a writing routine that works for you
- Which type of paid advertising will get you the highest ROI
Listen to Nicholas Erik talk book marketing
Show notes
- 00.00 – Introductions
- 02.23 – Personal updates
- 6.12 – Interview with Nick Erik
- 7.30 – What is the trifecta of success, and why is it so important for indies to get right?
- 9.00 – Why should indies use the 80/20 rule?
- 18.00 – Quick wins with minimal budget
- 21.50 – Do regular promos devalue your writing?
- 25.28 – What’s the best way to promote your first book?
- 37.55 – What if you have no idea what you’re doing?
- 41.20 – Can you sell yourself too much?
- 45.25 – How to deal with bad reviews
- 55.30 – Why do people put money into books that don’t sell?
- 1.00.00 – What’s the biggest book marketing myth?
- 1.06.00 – How to be in it for the long term
- 1.22.00 – How do you cope when it’s hard to write?
- 1.29.25 – Which book changed Nicholas Erik’s life?
- 1.33.24 – Where can you find out more about Nicholas Erik?
Nicholas Erik’s books
The Ultimate Guide to Book Marketing
Books discussed
The Da Vinci Code – Dan Brown
What I learned Losing a Million Dollars – Jim Paul and Brendan Moynihan