Nicholas Erik is a sci-fi and fantasy novelist who has written over 20 books.

For fellow indie authors, he writes comprehensive guides on how to sell more books, build your fanbase, and be more productive.

We sat down with him to talk about the trifecta of indie success: craft, productivity, and marketing.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The best way to market a single book

Why mailing lists are so important

How to find a writing routine that works for you

Which type of paid advertising will get you the highest ROI

Listen to Nicholas Erik talk book marketing

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Show notes

00.00 – Introductions

02.23 – Personal updates

6.12 – Interview with Nick Erik

7.30 – What is the trifecta of success, and why is it so important for indies to get right?

9.00 – Why should indies use the 80/20 rule?

18.00 – Quick wins with minimal budget

21.50 – Do regular promos devalue your writing?

25.28 – What’s the best way to promote your first book?

37.55 – What if you have no idea what you’re doing?

41.20 – Can you sell yourself too much?

45.25 – How to deal with bad reviews

55.30 – Why do people put money into books that don’t sell?

1.00.00 – What’s the biggest book marketing myth?

1.06.00 – How to be in it for the long term

1.22.00 – How do you cope when it’s hard to write?

1.29.25 – Which book changed Nicholas Erik’s life?

1.33.24 – Where can you find out more about Nicholas Erik?

Nicholas Erik’s books

The Ultimate Guide to Book Marketing

Books discussed

The Da Vinci Code – Dan Brown

What I learned Losing a Million Dollars – Jim Paul and Brendan Moynihan