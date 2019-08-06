15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

6th August, 2019

VIDEO: Can Publishing One Book Change EVERYTHING?

by Kristina Adams

For the second Writing Myths-themed Facebook Live, I explore what it really feels like when you publish your first book.

For me, the whole thing was a total anti-climax. It didn’t live up to the hype. It didn’t live up to the hype for three years…but playing the long game totally paid off!

Find out more in the video below (and by purchasing your copy of Writing Myths!)

Can publishing one book change EVERYTHING?

What really happens when you publish a book? What changes, if anything?It's time to find out…Download your copy of Writing Myths: Myths and Misconceptions Holding You Back in Your Writing Career at www.books2read.com/writingmyths

Posted by Kristina Adams on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Category:Publishing, Videos
VIDEO: Are Predictable Stories a Sign of Bad Writing?
ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. When she's not writing she's reading, baking, or finding other ways to destroy the kitchen. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte.

