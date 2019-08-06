VIDEO: Can Publishing One Book Change EVERYTHING?

For the second Writing Myths-themed Facebook Live, I explore what it really feels like when you publish your first book.

For me, the whole thing was a total anti-climax. It didn’t live up to the hype. It didn’t live up to the hype for three years…but playing the long game totally paid off!

Find out more in the video below (and by purchasing your copy of Writing Myths!)

Can publishing one book change EVERYTHING? What really happens when you publish a book? What changes, if anything?It's time to find out…Download your copy of Writing Myths: Myths and Misconceptions Holding You Back in Your Writing Career at www.books2read.com/writingmyths Posted by Kristina Adams on Tuesday, 30 July 2019

