Clare Stevens grew up in Somerset but has lived most of her adult life in Nottingham, with brief sojourns in four other UK cities.

She began her career as a journalist with the Nottingham Post group before working as a press officer and communications manager in the Government Communications Network. She began writing her first novel, Blue Tide Rising, while studying for an MA in Creative Writing at Nottingham Trent University.

Blue Tide Rising was published in 2019 by independent publisher Inspired Quill. Clare’s second novel The Strawberry Girl is due out in May 2023.

Clare is also a creative writing tutor who runs workshops across Nottinghamshire. For six years She ran Writing for Wellbeing sessions at the Maggie’s Cancer Centre, Nottingham. She currently handles PR and media for Nottinghamshire Hospice.

Listen to Clare Stevens share her inspiring journey:

Powered by RedCircle

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

Books mentioned

*Affiliate link