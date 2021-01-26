This coming Saturday—30 January—I’m holding a workshop on how to write character arcs.

But how do you know if it’s the right workshop for you? If any of these sound familiar, the workshop will be able to help you:

1. You don’t know what a character arc is, just that you need one

Even seasoned writers (like myself, five years ago), don’t always know what character arcs are. It’s ok to admit that.

But if you do know what they are—and what to do with them—your writing will be much more powerful.

Why? Because it will make your characters feel more realistic.

Since books are about people going through challenging or different times, it makes sense that they’d come out a changed person. Knowing what your character arc is ensures that the journey they go on ties into your plot and what you put your character through.

2. You don’t know where to start creating character arcs

So you know you need a character arc. But what now? Where do you go? What do you do?

Well cover the structure of a character arc, as well as how to create one, how to include it in your plot, and when it can relate to your subplot.

3. You don’t know if/when/how your character should arc

How do character arcs apply to your character? Story? Genre?

It’s a misconception that characters in plot-focused genres like action or thriller don’t need to arc.

If you look at the most popular books or films from these genres, the characters go through an emotional journey that’s tied to the plot. They come out changed, somehow, whether that’s for better, for worse, or a little bit of both.

In this workshop, we’ll look at how character arcs work in with plot-centred genres and how you can include them.

Don’t worry if you write in a less plot-heavy genre, like romance. We’ll be covering that, too!

4. You want to improve your characterisation in your writing

Characterisation is a big part of writing. After all, you—and your readers—have to spend hours and hours in the company of your characters, so they have to be relatable and interesting to read.

Character arcs are just one of the key ways you can bring your characters to life. They’re one of the most well-known, but they’re also one of the most advanced techniques.

5. You don’t get how character and plot work together

One of the biggest questions I get asked is how to make character and plot work together. Can they? Should they?

Well, the simple answer to both of these question is a huge YES!

But weaving them together in a way that works is the real challenge.

Take this example: a character’s sister dies. In the next chapter, they’ve moved on even though it’s set the next day.

There’s a difference between someone looking like they’ve moved on, and having actually moved on. If you’re writing about them, you need to get inside their head.

And there’s no way anyone has moved on from the death of a loved one that quickly. Even Norman Bates couldn’t handle the death of his mother. That’s why he kept her corpse in the basement.

