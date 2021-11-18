Liz Solar, a Boston-based voice actor and host of the Embark podcast, believes we could all use a little more conversation.

Her mission is to share stories — that are both personal and universal — to promote understanding, empathy and kindness.

Liz coaches reluctant speakers to communicate with more confidence, power and grace. Her signature talks include ‘No is Not a Four-Letter Word’. She founded and contributes to the writer’s blog Acts of Revision and just completed her first novel. She lives in greater Boston with her husband, and Goldendoodle studio manager, Jessie.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to have difficult conversations (even if you’re conflict averse)

Why practice is so important for writers

How to get over writer’s block

Ways to deal with imposter syndrome

Listen to Liz Solar talk confident communication

Show notes:

00.00 – Introduction

01.50 – Ellie has ABANDONED Kristina for the week, Kristina struggles to stay sane.

02.20 – Interview with Liz Solar

04.40 – Most people would literally rather die than speak in public.

04.50 – Self judgement hinders your public speaking.

06.25 – Writing difficult topics allows for reflection.

08.15 – Should you change how you speak depending on audience?

10.00 – How to address difficult topics in a diplomatic way.

14.30 – The importance of airing your emotions.

16.30 – Trying to not take it personally.

19.30 – Tips for writing difficult subjects.

21.00 – Expressive writing to get the emotions out.

25.00 – Why do so many writers suffer from imposter syndrome, and how to avoid it.

29.00 – The ups and downs of deadlines.

33.00 – The benefits of writing first thing in the morning.

34.25 – Does accountability help?

36.10 – How to build your confidence in your voice and have the difficult conversations.

42.30 – Which book changed Liz’s life?

48.10 – Where can you find out more about Liz?

