Kristin N. Spencer spends part of each day imagining up new worlds and beings when she isn’t busy with her three children, two dogs, and husband. When she’s not writing, editing, or mothering, you can find her sewing cosplay costumes, watching geekesque movies, or reading voraciously. Her purpose in life is to help people tell awesome stories, and her favourite shape is a hexagon.In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why copyediting is so important

What the differences between copy editing and proofreading are

How to work with a copy editor

Why Microsoft Word is a magical editing tool

Listen to Kristin N. Spencer talk copyediting

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

01.45 – Every story?!

03.41 – Just write it!

06.00 – Interview with Kristin Spencer

08.20 – What even is copy editing?

11.20 – What is nesh?

11.50 – What’s the difference between proofreading and copyediting?

15.15 – Common copyediting mistakes that writers make.

21.00 – Proofreading cannot happen until copyediting has happened.

22.30 – Are adverbs a dirty word?

26.00 – The 6 story killers!

28.30 – Gotta get the hook.

31.30 – The perils of over describing.

34.00 – Don’t try and sound fancy for no reason.

37.00 – Stick in the right head!

43.20 – What to do with those scenes you need to get rid of.

45.00 – Tense, tense, tense some more!

48.10 – Stick to formatting standards.

50.55 – Tell tale signs that you skipped the copyediting…

57.00 – When do you even start copy editing?

1.03.00 – How do you choose a copyeditor?

1.05.30 – Which one book changed Kristin’s life?

1.08.25 – A gift for all of our listeners!

1.10.00 – Where can you find out more about Kristin? (and find a copyeditor!)

Download the book that changed Kristin’s life

