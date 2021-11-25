May King Tsang – first name is May King – calls herself the UK’s #1, and the original, FOMO Creator.

The crux of her work is to create content: real, raw, and right now. Creating the buzz across your socials gets the lurkers excited where they may buy into your product, service, digital challenge or your next event and that’s what she can help you do for your next launch, challenge festival, or conference.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why FOMO matters for authors

How to get over your fear of social media

Ways to create a community around you and your writing

Social media book launch strategies

Listen to May King Tsang talk FOMO

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

02.50 – Ellie has a surprise for listeners in December.

06.30 – Ellie has been doing lots of planning.

08.50 – Kristina is ahead of schedule!

14.35 – Interview with May King Tsang

15.15 – But what is FOMO?

16.00 – Is FOMO just for book launches?

17.25 – Can we just wing it when it comes to generating FOMO?

19.10 – Do we have to use social media?

20.30 – What’s the best social media platform to start with?

22.20 – Do authors have to create audio or video to create FOMO?

25.30 – It’s just not about you.

29.00 – No one’s going to buy from you if they don’t know who you are.

31.10 – The more the better when it comes to posting on social media.

34.10 – Tried and tested techniques for authors generating FOMO.

36.40 – What are you doing this weekend?

39.00 – Go where your audience is. And stalk your local journalist.

41.40 – How do you know if it’s even working?

44.00 – The importance of showing the good and the bad.

49.00 – The author community is very supportive.

52.40 – What is one book that changed her life?

53.30 – Where can you go to find more about May King?

