Janice Hardy is the award-winning author and founder of the popular writing site Fiction University, where she helps writers improve their craft and navigate the crazy world of publishing.

She teaches writing workshops across the country, and her blog has been recognised as a Top Writing Blog by Writer’s Digest.

She also spins tales of adventure for both teens and adults, and firmly believes that doing terrible things to her characters makes them more interesting (in a good way).

She loves talking with writers and readers, and encourages questions of all types—even the weird ones.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The difference between conflict and tension

Why internal and external conflict are equally important

If all characters MUST arc

Why Die Hard and Downton Abbey are great examples of conflict

Listen to Janice Hardy talk creating conflict in fiction

Show notes:

00.00 – Introduction.

02.55 – Kristina injured her knee HOW?!

08.20 – Interview with Janice Hardy.

10.00 – Why is conflict so important?

12.00 – Conflict doesn’t mean tension.

15.40 – Using internal and external problems.

18.10 – The tension in Downton Abbey.

22.20 – Difference between internal and external conflict.

25.50 – And are both essential?

29.00 – The impact of great characters.

31.40 – An if/then statement

35.45 – What doesn’t kill characters makes them more interesting.

36.10 – Where to start with all the planning, plottin, and character arcs.

39.00 – If a process isn’t working for you, try a different one.

43.00 – Writing past self doubt.

46.00 – Which book changed Janice’s life?

49.00 – Where can you find out more about Janice?

