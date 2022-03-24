You might know them as hosts of the very entertaining podcast, The Email Marketing Show, or as the founders of the survey platform that makes you sales, ResponseSuite—our guests this week are fast becoming recognised as two of the most dynamic speakers in the world and for reshaping the way we think about email marketing…

Red-haired Rob is a comedy stage hypnotist, and platinum-haired Kennedy a psychological mind reader (or mentalist as they call it in the US), who have spent almost 18 years each relying on their skills of getting into other people’s heads to carve out successful careers in show-business.

Now as founders of EmailMarketingHeroes.com, Rob and Kennedy’s mission is to save the world from that grubby old-fashioned email marketing we’ve all grown to loathe, and give others the tools to become the Email Marketing Heroes in their small businesses.

Wherever you happen to be in your relationship with email marketing, Rob and Kennedy are here to help you make more sales and grow your business by sending more emails that people love receiving.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How storytelling is the key to writing better emails

Why understanding psychology will get you more clicks

Why you’re probably not sending enough emails

How to overcome your fear of selling

Listen to Rob and Kennedy talk email marketing psychology:

Powered by RedCircle

Show notes

00.00 – Introductions

03.20 – Ellie would rather be writing – check out our merch!

04.10 – Interview with Rob and Kennedy.

07.15 – Why do authors need email marketing?

11.40 – Do marketing strategies change depending on the product?

15.30 – Psychology and marketing.

17.30 – Start with the least boring thing that started in the last 24 hours.

23.50 – Focus on what you are good at.

24.30 – What are the big marketing mistakes people make?

27.30 – Should we be emailing our mailing list every day?

32.40 – Busy or plain emails?

36.00 – Create an image with words.

37.50 – Should we show them ALL the links?

41.40 – What should I write about if I have nothing to sell?

44.40 – …and how often should we be trying to sell?

48.30 – How to approach the fear of selling.

50.50 – Keep repeating the same content.

54.00 – Stroppy unsubscribers again.

59.30 – What is the biggest tip that Rob and Kennedy can give us?

1.00.00 – Which book changed Rob and Kennedy’s life?

1.02.00 – Where can you find out more about Rob and Kennedy?

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links