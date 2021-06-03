Emotional distance is the key to building your editing skills and becoming a better writer.
You’ll learn:
- Why you need emotional distance from your writing
- How to build emotional distance
- How to improve your self-editing skills
Listen to the podcast
Powered by RedCircle
Become a patronBecome a Patron!
Show notes
- Free productivity webinar details – 0:51
- What is emotional distance? – 1:28
- Why does emotional distance matter? – 1:52
- How to build emotional distance from your writing – 2:43
- Why you shouldn’t write and edit at the same time – 5:00
- Building your confidence in writing – 6:00
- What if you really CAN’T be objective with your writing? – 8:58
- The best way to build objectivity – 9:56
- Book of the week – 14:20
Productivity webinar(Affiliate link)
Resources
- How to Write Believable Characters – Kristina Adams
- Anatomy of Story – John Truby
- Anatomy of Prose – Sacha Black