Emotional distance is the key to building your editing skills and becoming a better writer.

You’ll learn:

  • Why you need emotional distance from your writing
  • How to build emotional distance
  • How to improve your self-editing skills

Show notes

  • Free productivity webinar details – 0:51
  • What is emotional distance? – 1:28
  • Why does emotional distance matter? – 1:52
  • How to build emotional distance from your writing – 2:43
  • Why you shouldn’t write and edit at the same time – 5:00
  • Building your confidence in writing – 6:00
  • What if you really CAN’T be objective with your writing? – 8:58
  • The best way to build objectivity – 9:56
  • Book of the week – 14:20

