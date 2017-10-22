Last week, I had an idea.

Since then, it’s been pretty much all I’ve been able to think about.

And finally, finally here it is!

Introducing the Essential Writing Ingredients ebook!

Whether you write fiction, poetry, nonfiction, or scripts, the essential writing ingredients are the same.

No, seriously.

I write fiction, poetry, scripts, blog posts, product copy, email materials, social media posts, and more, and these rules always apply.

Get your free copy now

Join other talented writers on my mailing list and you’ll also receive:

A link to join the Productivity for Writer’s Facebook community

The latest posts from The Writer’s Cookbook

Your writing questions answered in my monthly email

And of course, your free copy of Essential Writing Ingredients

Interested?

All you need to do is fill in the form below 🙂

Happy writing!