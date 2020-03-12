Finding the time to write can be difficult no matter what your situation is. Working around full-time jobs, family commitments, and health issues can be a challenge. When you’ve got so much to juggle, how can you possibly sit down and write?

In the first video in a new series, I sat down with author of the 1001 Writing Prompts series Sarah Hindmarsh (and her dog Kohla!) to talk all things writing and time management.

How to find the time to write

To put it bluntly, you don’t have time to write because writing isn’t a priority for you.

We make time for things that are important to us. When other things get in the way, activities that we enjoy—like writing—quickly get neglected or abandoned altogether in favour of responsibilities and more ‘grown-up’ tasks.

The solution?

Prioritise your writing!

Set aside time every day, week, or even just month to get some writing done.

Take your writing seriously. The people around you will soon follow. It might take a while, but the more you take it seriously the more the people around you will, too.