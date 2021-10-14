Gudrun had her first piece of work published in a national magazine 24 years ago and she’s been writing on and off ever since. She’s worked with a range of clients providing copywriting, content marketing, and repurposing, including IT & personal finance experts, digital marketers, personal trainers, coaches and consultants, but she’s now niching into history and heritage.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why networking is key for freelancers

How niching can help you build your business

The importance of charging what you’re worth

How to get your first writing gigs

Listen to Gudrun Lauret talk freelance writing

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

02.00 – Reluctant heroes and belated magical powers.

05.20 – Interview with Gudrun Lauret.

07.35 – Content marketing vs copywriting .

09.30 – How did Gudrun get into freelance writing.

12.40 – What’s the best way to get into freelance writing?

15.90 – How to get into copywriting.

17.50 – So is journaling the same?

19.30 – How to hook some experts to draw on.

22.50 – Networking by the coffee table.

27.45 – Newbie networking is invaluable.

29.50 – Time to write for pennies?

30.30 – Falling prey to low paying, picky clients.

37.25 – Tips for taking levelling up your writing experience.

42.35 – Which book changed her life?

47.25 – Where to find out more about Gudrun.

The books that changed Gudrun’s life

The Well-Fed Writer – Peter Bowerman

The 4-Hour Workweek – Timothy Ferris

Northern Lights (The Golden Compass) – Philip Pullman

A Tale of Time City – Diana Wynne Jones

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through one of our links, but we will get a small commission for every purchase.