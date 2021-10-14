Gudrun had her first piece of work published in a national magazine 24 years ago and she’s been writing on and off ever since. She’s worked with a range of clients providing copywriting, content marketing, and repurposing, including IT & personal finance experts, digital marketers, personal trainers, coaches and consultants, but she’s now niching into history and heritage.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why networking is key for freelancers
- How niching can help you build your business
- The importance of charging what you’re worth
- How to get your first writing gigs
Listen to Gudrun Lauret talk freelance writing
Show notes
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 02.00 – Reluctant heroes and belated magical powers.
- 05.20 – Interview with Gudrun Lauret.
- 07.35 – Content marketing vs copywriting .
- 09.30 – How did Gudrun get into freelance writing.
- 12.40 – What’s the best way to get into freelance writing?
- 15.90 – How to get into copywriting.
- 17.50 – So is journaling the same?
- 19.30 – How to hook some experts to draw on.
- 22.50 – Networking by the coffee table.
- 27.45 – Newbie networking is invaluable.
- 29.50 – Time to write for pennies?
- 30.30 – Falling prey to low paying, picky clients.
- 37.25 – Tips for taking levelling up your writing experience.
- 42.35 – Which book changed her life?
- 47.25 – Where to find out more about Gudrun.