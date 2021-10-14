Gudrun had her first piece of work published in a national magazine 24 years ago and she’s been writing on and off ever since. She’s worked with a range of clients providing copywriting, content marketing, and repurposing, including IT & personal finance experts, digital marketers, personal trainers, coaches and consultants, but she’s now niching into history and heritage.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • Why networking is key for freelancers
  • How niching can help you build your business
  • The importance of charging what you’re worth
  • How to get your first writing gigs

Listen to Gudrun Lauret talk freelance writing

Show notes

  • 00.00 – Introduction
  • 02.00 – Reluctant heroes and belated magical powers.
  • 05.20 – Interview with Gudrun Lauret.
  • 07.35 – Content marketing vs copywriting .
  • 09.30 – How did Gudrun get into freelance writing.
  • 12.40 – What’s the best way to get into freelance writing?
  • 15.90 – How to get into copywriting.
  • 17.50 – So is journaling the same?
  • 19.30 – How to hook some experts to draw on.
  • 22.50 – Networking by the coffee table.
  • 27.45 – Newbie networking is invaluable.
  • 29.50 – Time to write for pennies?
  • 30.30 – Falling prey to low paying, picky clients.
  • 37.25 – Tips for taking levelling up your writing experience.
  • 42.35 – Which book changed her life?
  • 47.25 – Where to find out more about Gudrun.

The books that changed Gudrun’s life

The Well-Fed Writer – Peter Bowerman

The 4-Hour Workweek – Timothy Ferris

Northern Lights (The Golden Compass) – Philip Pullman

A Tale of Time City – Diana Wynne Jones

