J. W. Judge is a lawyer by day and a novelist in the early morning hours before the sun wakes all the other creatures. His writing is fueled by vivid dreams and an overactive imagination. He is the author of the dark fantasy trilogy The Zauberi Chronicles and has most recently written a book for writers, Write Your Novel One Day at a Time: How to Write a Novel While Having a Career, a Family, and a Life.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

What ‘writing in the margins’ is

How to learn to write in your own margins

The importance of prioritising and balancing

Listen to J.W. Judge talk about balancing writing and a full-time job:

Powered by RedCircle

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

Books discussed

*Affiliate link