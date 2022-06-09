Gail Carriger has multiple NYT bestsellers and over a million books in print in dozens of different languages. She writes comedies of manners mixed with urban fantasy (and sexy queer joy as G. L. Carriger). She is best known for the Parasol Protectorate and Finishing School series. She was once an archaeologist and is fond of shoes, octopuses, and tea.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

The differences between The Hero’s Journey and The Heroine’s Journey

Why The Heroine’s Journey is often looked down on or forgotten

The importance of reader expectations

Listen to Gail Carriger discuss The Heroine’s Journey:

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

Books Mentioned

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through this link, but we will get a small commission.