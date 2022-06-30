Gudrun is a copywriter and content marketer who helps businesses to make the most of their best content. History is her real passion and she joined us to share some spooky stories, local tales, and content ideas.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to find out about your local history

Some spooky stories to inspire your fiction

Listen to the three of us nerd out about history and ghost stories:

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links