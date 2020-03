Most of us have that little voice in our head that tells us we’re not good enough.

Some people’s critics say that their writing isn’t good enough. Other people’s suggest that it’s not just their writing that sucks, it’s them as a person.

Whatever your inner critic says, Sarah Hindmarsh and I have got some great tips on how you can silence your inner critic in our latest video.

Check it out and let us know what you do to silence your inner editor in the comments!