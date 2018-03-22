15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

The Writer's Cookbook

The Writer's Cookbook

Don't be a fraidy cat (like this kitten!) stop worrying and start writing within the next hour with these handy tips!
22nd March, 2018

How to Stop Worrying and Start Writing

by Kristina Adams

When I was young, my mum read me a book called Fraidy Cat.

Now, that book was ancient. She’d won it in a school competition back in the ’60s, so it was dog-eared and faded but most definitely well-loved.

Funnily enough, Fraidy Cat was about a cat who was afraid of everything.

I’ve never been a massive cat person myself, but even from a young age I could relate to Fraidy Cat.

You see, I’m afraid of a lot of things. Spiders. Flying. Dentists.

But there used to be one thing that terrified me more than anything else, and I didn’t even realise: my writing.

I loved writing, but I was also petrified of it.

What if I’d spent years studying creative writing, only to suck at it? What if nobody loved my characters as much as me? What if my books didn’t sell?

What if, what if, what if?

I was so consumed by ‘what if’ scenarios that I stopped writing all together.

Nearly two decades of work and £20,000+ of university debt was almost wasted because I was controlled by my fears.

It seems like I’m not the only one, though.

More than 80% of the global population want to write a book, yet the majority never do.

Sure, life can get in the way, but if you want to do something badly enough, you find a way to do it. Lack of time is often an excuse to not do something because we’re too afraid to.

Our fears stop us from applying for jobs, meeting new people, and travelling alone.

They stop us from pursuing relationships, moving home, and chasing our dreams.

They stop us a whole lot more than we think.

We spends so much time worrying about if people will like our finished books that our characters and our stories never even get the chance to leave our minds and take on lives of their own.

Your readers never get a chance to fall in love with your characters like you have.

Your readers never get a chance to escape reality in your fictional world.

And your readers never get the chance to get to know you, their new favourite author.

Do you want to spend more time with your characters?

Do you want to get to know your readers, aka your new best friends?

Do you want to stop worrying and start writing?

In this handy guide you’ll discover how I overcame my fear and anxiety about sharing my writing with the world and got my ideas down on paper.

They’re simple, actionable tips that you can get started with right away. (Yes, really!)

Using the advice in this guide I’ve self-published three books in 14 months, written weekly blog posts, and been featured in publications such as Thrive Global and The Huffington Post.

You don’t get opportunities like that from being controlled by your fears.

You'll be as laid-back as this cat in no time.

You’ll be as laid-back as this cat in no time.

So, are you ready?

It’s time for you to ignore the naysayers.

It’s time for you to ignore the people who tell you that you can’t write (that includes yourself, btw).

It’s time for you to stop worrying and start writing!

Download your copy of 5 Ways to Stop Worrying and Start Writing

* indicates required


Receiving my 5 ways to stop worrying and start writing also means you’ll get my weekly writing ingredients emails, which is jam-packed with advice on every step of the writing process, from research to publication. You’ll also get your questions answered in my monthly reader questions. There may be the odd sales email too, but I promise to never pass your details on to anyone else. That’s not my style. You can unsubscribe at any time, but there’ll be so much going on you won’t want to!

If something doesn’t come through to your inbox in the next few minutes, check your spam folder (and don’t forget to whitelist future emails from thewriter@writerscookbook.com 😉 ).

Inspire a friend
Category:Featured, Writing
PREVIOUS POST
How to Rewrite Your Novel
NEXT POST
How to Write Schizophrenia
ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. When she's not writing she's reading, baking, or finding other ways to destroy the kitchen.

Her latest book, Productivity for Writers, is out now.

SEE ALL POSTSVISIT AUTHOR SITE

0 Comment

    Continue the Discussion

    Does fear stop you from writing?

    It used to stop me, too. Find out how I overcame my fear with my 5 ways to stop worrying and start writing.

    You’ll be a writing machine in no time 😊



    Entering your details above also means that you’ll get my free weekly email filled with the latest writing and productivity tips. There may also be the odd sales email, but I promise to never share your email with a third party. You can subscribe at any time. Happy writing!

    Productivity for Writers


    Want to write but feel like you just don’t have time? Got too many ideas, and not enough time to write them all?

    Productivity for Writers is just the book for you!

    Find out more

    Buy Scrivener 3 for macOS (Regular Licence)

    Want more great content?

    By donating through Buy me a Coffee, you help to keep this site – and me – going.

    You are, of course, welcome to continue reading the content on this site for free for as long as you like 😊

    Buy Me A Coffee

    By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

    The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

    Close