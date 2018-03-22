How to Stop Worrying and Start Writing

When I was young, my mum read me a book called Fraidy Cat.

Now, that book was ancient. She’d won it in a school competition back in the ’60s, so it was dog-eared and faded but most definitely well-loved.

Funnily enough, Fraidy Cat was about a cat who was afraid of everything.

I’ve never been a massive cat person myself, but even from a young age I could relate to Fraidy Cat.

You see, I’m afraid of a lot of things. Spiders. Flying. Dentists.

But there used to be one thing that terrified me more than anything else, and I didn’t even realise: my writing.

I loved writing, but I was also petrified of it.

What if I’d spent years studying creative writing, only to suck at it? What if nobody loved my characters as much as me? What if my books didn’t sell?

What if, what if, what if?

I was so consumed by ‘what if’ scenarios that I stopped writing all together.

Nearly two decades of work and £20,000+ of university debt was almost wasted because I was controlled by my fears.

It seems like I’m not the only one, though.

More than 80% of the global population want to write a book, yet the majority never do.

Sure, life can get in the way, but if you want to do something badly enough, you find a way to do it. Lack of time is often an excuse to not do something because we’re too afraid to.

Our fears stop us from applying for jobs, meeting new people, and travelling alone.

They stop us from pursuing relationships, moving home, and chasing our dreams.

They stop us a whole lot more than we think.

We spends so much time worrying about if people will like our finished books that our characters and our stories never even get the chance to leave our minds and take on lives of their own.

Your readers never get a chance to fall in love with your characters like you have.

Your readers never get a chance to escape reality in your fictional world.

And your readers never get the chance to get to know you, their new favourite author.

Do you want to spend more time with your characters?

Do you want to get to know your readers, aka your new best friends?

Do you want to stop worrying and start writing?

In this handy guide you’ll discover how I overcame my fear and anxiety about sharing my writing with the world and got my ideas down on paper.

They’re simple, actionable tips that you can get started with right away. (Yes, really!)

Using the advice in this guide I’ve self-published three books in 14 months, written weekly blog posts, and been featured in publications such as Thrive Global and The Huffington Post.

You don’t get opportunities like that from being controlled by your fears.

So, are you ready?

It’s time for you to ignore the naysayers.

It’s time for you to ignore the people who tell you that you can’t write (that includes yourself, btw).

It’s time for you to stop worrying and start writing!

