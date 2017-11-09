Bipolar disorder, or manic depression, is defined by rapid mood swings.

Not the kind that you get as a teenager when hormones run riot, though.

These mood swings are much, much more dramatic.

On good days, those with bipolar feel like they’re so invincible they can fly.

On bad days, their depression is so crippling that just getting out of bed is the hardest thing in the world.

There are several different kinds of bipolar disorder, and they’re defined by how quickly the person switches from depressions and manias.

A milder form of manic depression is called cyclothymia, but don’t be fooled by this ‘milder’ form—it can be just as disruptive to a person’s life even if the mood swings aren’t viewed as so dramatic.

The most important thing you need to remember when writing about manic depression, or bipolar disorder, is that it is something that people have not something that people are.

Don’t define those that have bipolar by their illness.

Many people say, ‘she’s bipolar’, but you’d never define someone with depression by saying ‘she’s a depressive’. It’s unfair for those that have bipolar to be defined purely by their mental health.

Instead, say that they have bipolar.

Causes of bipolar disorder

Some people are more susceptible to developing bipolar disorder than others.

It’s not always a condition that someone is born with, but they can develop it due to traumatic instances.

An example of this is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who developed bipolar after her husband was diagnosed with throat cancer.

There are people who have it their whole lives, though, such as Carrie Fisher or Stephen Fry.

Symptoms of mania

Feelings of severe overconfidence/invincibility

Extreme happiness/elation

Talking quickly

Increased sex drive

Lack of social inhibitions

Abusing drugs and alcohol

Being full of energy

Getting easily distracted

Being easily irritated

Not craving sleep

Lack of an appetite

Delusions—hallucinations or illogical thoughts

Making risky decisions

People with bipolar may also go through episodes of hypomania. These aren’t as extreme as manic episodes and don’t have any psychotic symptoms either. They also tend to last for a shorter amount of time and are therefore easier to manage.

Symptoms of depression

Feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness

Lack of energy

Lack of sex drive

Loss of interest in things they used to enjoy

Difficultly sleeping

Delusions or illogical thoughts

Difficulty concentrating

Memory problems

Pessimism

Guilt

Self-harming

Mixed episodes

Mixed episodes are complicated because they’re a combination of depression and mania.

This makes it difficult for the person to work out how they’re feeling, and can be confusing for them and the people around them.

This confusion can lead to even more erratic and inconsistent behaviour.

Treatment for bipolar disorder

Treatment varies from person-to-person.

Some people don’t seek any treatment at all—many people with bipolar feel that it’s bipolar that makes them more creative, and the euphoric feelings of mania are worth the feelings of depression that go alongside it.

For those that do seek treatment, a mood stabiliser such as lithium is prescribed.

Everyday life

Much like with any mental health issue, there are varying levels of it.

Some people can live their lives as normal with the people around them oblivious to what’s really going on except for what they may dismiss as the odd quirk.

Other people find it debilitating and struggle to cope with everyday life.

Some people may even flit between the two—some days they’re fine, while others they can’t cope.

The most important thing to remember is a point I’ve mentioned already: mental health issues are only part of what makes someone who they are. Nobody should be defined by something that’s out of their control.

