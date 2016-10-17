How I Went From Writing 0 Words a Day to 10,000+ Words a Day and You Can Too

It wasn’t too long ago that finding me sat at my desk was a rare sight. My desk was more of a dumping ground than a workspace.

Fast forward 18 months and it’s a rare sight to see me not sat at my desk, even rarer still to not finding me writing.

So what changed?

First of all, I made the active decision that I didn’t want to waste my life. I’d spent my life wanting to write books but always let the fear stop me. After a series of unfortunate events in 2015, I decided there was never going to be a ‘right time’ to get the book finished, so why wait?.

You never know what’s around the corner, so why wait to achieve your dreams?

How to write more

Make notes

Make lots of notes. Whenever you have an idea, jot it down. Said idea doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but you.

This is especially useful if you have an idea when you’re out and can’t get to your laptop/notebook to write it down.

Plan ahead

What do you want the plot of your story to be? What do you want the angle of your blog post to be? Use your notes to formulate a plan.

Take breaks

Breaks are important. Keep hydrated, eat properly, and don’t forget toilet trips.

Beware of distractions

The more things you do at once, the harder it is to concentrate. If you’re a glutton for distractions, put some headphones in. If noise distracts you, wear noise-cancelling ones but don’t play anything through it. If music helps, listen to music (this is what I do). There are even websites on the internet where you can listen to white noise to cut everything out around you.

Get a change of scenery

You’d be surprised the difference a change of scenery can make. It could be as small as a different room in the house or office, or going to a new cafe or park to write in. Try different locations and see which you like the best. My favourites are coffee shops inside bookstores. There’s nothing better than the smell of coffee and books!