How do you get over your hatred of worldbuilding enough to publish a fantasy series? Kristina shares her tips in our latest episode!

In this episode, you’ll learn:

Why Kristina hated worldbuilding so much

How planning and outlining can help

Listen to us talk all about worldbuilding:

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

02.30 – Have you seen our awesome merch?!

03.50 – Our favourite fictional worlds.

06.15 – Kristina used to HATE writing fantasy.

09.50 – What was the biggest barrier between Kristina and writing a fantasy series.

11.30 – It all came to her in a dream…

12.20 – Then she had to start worldbuilding…

15.40 – Don’t forget about outlining!

16.50 – How does worldbuilding feel a couple of books in?

18.00 – Balancing worldbuilding and relationships.

21.15 – Where did the inspiration for Empath come from?

26.35 – Goals, goals, goals!

29.10 – How do you know when a book is ready?

29.45 – Incorporating concepts from other books.

31.10 – Why mummies, ghosts and necromancers?

32.50 – Need a coma? Add mummies.

34.40 – How to approach worldbuilding.

36.25 – Write. Stuff. Down.

38.00 – Separate different brain tasks.

40.30 – Which book changed Kristina’s life?

