How do you get over your hatred of worldbuilding enough to publish a fantasy series? Kristina shares her tips in our latest episode!
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why Kristina hated worldbuilding so much
- How planning and outlining can help
Listen to us talk all about worldbuilding:
Show notes:
- 00.00 – Introductions
- 03.50 – Our favourite fictional worlds.
- 06.15 – Kristina used to HATE writing fantasy.
- 09.50 – What was the biggest barrier between Kristina and writing a fantasy series.
- 11.30 – It all came to her in a dream…
- 12.20 – Then she had to start worldbuilding…
- 15.40 – Don’t forget about outlining!
- 16.50 – How does worldbuilding feel a couple of books in?
- 18.00 – Balancing worldbuilding and relationships.
- 21.15 – Where did the inspiration for Empath come from?
- 26.35 – Goals, goals, goals!
- 29.10 – How do you know when a book is ready?
- 29.45 – Incorporating concepts from other books.
- 31.10 – Why mummies, ghosts and necromancers?
- 32.50 – Need a coma? Add mummies.
- 34.40 – How to approach worldbuilding.
- 36.25 – Write. Stuff. Down.
- 38.00 – Separate different brain tasks.
- 40.30 – Which book changed Kristina’s life?
