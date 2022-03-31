How do you get over your hatred of worldbuilding enough to publish a fantasy series? Kristina shares her tips in our latest episode!

In this episode, you’ll learn:

  • Why Kristina hated worldbuilding so much
  • How planning and outlining can help

Listen to us talk all about worldbuilding:

Powered by RedCircle

Show notes:

  • 00.00 – Introductions
  • 02.30 – Have you seen our awesome merch?!
  • 03.50 – Our favourite fictional worlds.
  • 06.15 – Kristina used to HATE writing fantasy.
  • 09.50 – What was the biggest barrier between Kristina and writing a fantasy series.
  • 11.30 – It all came to her in a dream…
  • 12.20 – Then she had to start worldbuilding…
  • 15.40 – Don’t forget about outlining!
  • 16.50 – How does worldbuilding feel a couple of books in?
  • 18.00 – Balancing worldbuilding and relationships.
  • 21.15 – Where did the inspiration for Empath come from?
  • 26.35 – Goals, goals, goals!
  • 29.10 – How do you know when a book is ready?
  • 29.45 – Incorporating concepts from other books.
  • 31.10 – Why mummies, ghosts and necromancers?
  • 32.50 – Need a coma? Add mummies.
  • 34.40 – How to approach worldbuilding.
  • 36.25 – Write. Stuff. Down.
  • 38.00 – Separate different brain tasks.
  • 40.30 – Which book changed Kristina’s life?

Support The Writer’s Mindset on Patreon

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links