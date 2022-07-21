Helen Scheuerer is the YA fantasy author of the bestselling trilogy, The Oremere Chronicles and the Curse of the Cyren Queen quartet. Her work has been highly praised for its strong, flawed female characters and its action-packed plots. More recently, she has also delved into publishing advice for authors with her debut nonfiction book, ‘How To Write A Successful Series’.

Helen’s love of writing and books led her to pursue a Bachelor of Creative Writing at the University of Wollongong and a Masters of Publishing at the University of Sydney. Now a full-time author, Helen lives amidst the mountains in Central Otago, New Zealand and is constantly dreaming up new stories.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to get started with your series

The importance of a series bible

How to handle series fatigue

The benefits of outlining your series

Listen to Helen Scheuerer talk about writing and publishing a series:

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through this link, but we will get a small commission.