It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been publishing, sometimes there are gaps in our knowledge. In this episode, we’re going to look at:

  • Why you need a business mindset to succeed as an indie author
  • How preorders work on different platforms
  • The benefits of defining success
  • Why you need a body of work, not one book, to make a living

Powered by RedCircle

Become a Patron!

Show Notes

  • Patreon shoutouts – 0:33
  • Personal updates – 1:02
  • Expecting to retire from the earnings they make from their first book – 2:53
  • Not realising publishing books is a business/learning curve – 4:14
  • Thinking they can do it alone – 5:13
  • Not describing what success looks like – 7:08
  • Not considering/investigating wide publishing – 8:18
  • Not studying how preorders work on each platform, and how they can impact your sales – 10:20
  • Getting wound up over reviews – 11:50
  • Book of the week – 13:49