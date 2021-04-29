It doesn’t matter how long we’ve been publishing, sometimes there are gaps in our knowledge. In this episode, we’re going to look at:
- Why you need a business mindset to succeed as an indie author
- How preorders work on different platforms
- The benefits of defining success
- Why you need a body of work, not one book, to make a living
Show Notes
- Patreon shoutouts – 0:33
- Personal updates – 1:02
- Expecting to retire from the earnings they make from their first book – 2:53
- Not realising publishing books is a business/learning curve – 4:14
- Thinking they can do it alone – 5:13
- Not describing what success looks like – 7:08
- Not considering/investigating wide publishing – 8:18
- Not studying how preorders work on each platform, and how they can impact your sales – 10:20
- Getting wound up over reviews – 11:50
- Book of the week – 13:49