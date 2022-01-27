This week, we’re talking to our very own Kristina Adams all about how her writing process has changed over the last six years and sixteen books.You’ll learn:

What it’s like to write a book to write a spin-off series that overlaps with your very first book

How to write and publish more efficiently

Why writing is an ongoing journey – and that’s a good thing!

Why Kristina’s latest book, Hollywood Heartbreak, feels like it took so much longer to write (even though it didn’t)

Listen to Kristina talk about her writing process

Show notes:

00.00 – Introductions

01.50 – Pet Ownership Room 101

04.00 – A poem about poo.

05.40 – Interview with Kristina Adams

05.55 – How does Kristina feel having finally finished Hollywood Heartbreak?

09.40 – Overlapping woes…

14.00 – It made Kristina cry!

16.00 – The pains of going through your own work.

19.30 – Kristina couldn’t even be bothered to watch Castle…

20.35 – Outlining became double important for this book.

24.30 – Even Ellie outlines now!

26.30 – Who needs friends?

30.00 – What made us want to retry outlining?

31.40 – How Kristina outlined her latest fantasy book.

35.00 – The ongoing journey of writing.

36.50 – Why did Kristina change the opening of Hollywood Heartbreak so many times?

39.20 – Answer questions and add suffering.

43.20 – When can you buy Hollywood Heartbreak?

