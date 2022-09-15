L.L. MacRae is a fantasy author of character-driven stories and epic adventure. Her books usually contain dragons, bucket-loads of magic, and are typically fun and hopeful.

She lives in a tiny village in the English countryside, has a degree in Psychology, and was a professional copywriter before going full-time as an author—swapping corporate copy for magic and dragons!

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How in-person events can benefit writers

The different ways to monetise your books

How to build a fanbase

Listen to L.L. Macrae talk about managing multiple streams of income:

