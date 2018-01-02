Five years ago, I was a scared little writer. I knew nothing of how to get started writing for a living, had nobody to guide me, and was terrified to leave the comfort of our apartment.

Now, I’ve self-published 3 books, blog once a week (plus guest posts), and have a day job as a content marketer.

None of that would’ve happened if it wasn’t for our local writing community.

I first joined Nottingham Writers’ Studio in 2014.

Throughout the year they host workshops and courses to help writers improve their writing skills and gain a leg up in the industry.

One of the first workshops I went to at Nottingham Writers’ Studio changed my life.

The workshop was called How to Make a Living From Your Writing.

It’s what all writers want, isn’t it?

The workshop was hosted by Joanna Penn, of The Creative Penn.

Those few hours I spent in her presence opened my eyes to indie publishing and is why I continue running this very blog — which I was considering closing at the time — and what led to me self-publishing What Happens in New York in 2016.

Since then, I’ve done courses on Writing Your Way Into the Media—which is part of what gave me the confidence to submit content to The Huffington Post and Thrive Global; on How to Plot Your Novel—which helped me to better structure What Happens in New York and change the main villain of the story from Jack to Trinity; got to play with swords, and, most importantly, made some amazing friends.

More than anything else, having friends I could talk to about all aspects of writing helped to pull me out of my black hole. Nobody understands the mind of a writer better than a fellow writer.

I’ve performed at Nottingham Writers’ Studio many times. The launch of What Happens in New York was hosted there, as was an event for Restless Minds.

But now, this crucial part of the local writing community, is in trouble.

Nottingham Writers’ Studio needs your help

Our previous round of funding from Arts Council England has dried up. We’re in the middle of seeking funds from other sources, but in the meantime, we need your help.

Without your help, Nottingham Writers’ Studio won’t be able to keep operating.

Without your help, Nottingham Writers’ Studio won’t be able to nurture future writers.

Without your help, Nottingham Writers’ Studio won’t be able to host inspiring courses and workshops.

Please donate what you can to help this vital community hub continue to grow.

Thank you ❤