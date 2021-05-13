Do you ever feel like you’ll never finish anything because perfectionism is eating away at you? In this episode, we’re going to talk about how perfectionism impacts our writing, and how we can combat it.

We’ll cover:

  • Why perfectionism is detrimental to writing first drafts
  • What your first draft really needs
  • How to escape a negative point of view
  • The importance of rewards for retraining your brain

Listen to the podcast

Show notes

  • Personal updates – 1:01
  • What is perfectionism? – 2:06
  • Why is perfectionism detrimental to first drafts? – 3:00
  • What your first draft really needs – 5:05
  • How to escape a negative point of view – 7:16
  • Tips to overcoming perfectionism – 10:09
  • Book of the week –  12:43

Book of the week

Our pick: The Perks of Being a Wallflower – Stephen Chobsky

Listener pick: To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee

References

How to Write Believable Characters – Kristina Adams

13 Steps to Evil – Sacha Black

The Anatomy of Prose – Sacha Black

