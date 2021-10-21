Lee Savino is a USA today bestselling author. Her books have sold millions of copies and have been translated into five languages. She teaches and coaches other authors and you can find her in the Millionaire Author Mastermind group on Facebook.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

If a creative writing degree can help you with your publishing career

Why you need to focus on the books that sell, but still write the ones that don’t

Ways to help with physical and mental roadblocks that are holding you back

How to embrace your writing style

Join the Millionaire Author Mastermind Facebook group.

Listen to Lee Savino talk paranormal romance

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

01.40 – Public speaking and Kristina’s storytelling skills

05.00 – Ellie is dissertation free and loving writing again.

06.50 – Overlaps are causing problems for Kristina…

12.35 – Interview with Lee Savino

15.00 – Are Creative Writing degrees really all that?

17.00 – Hiding away to read erotica.

17.40 – Is erotica harder to market?

18.50 – Tess of the d’Urbervilles doesn’t get a happy ending.

19.30 – Who decides the heat level?

20.35 – Moving to menage e troi and playing to your strengths.

23.45 – Push your work horses!

25.25 – The best book marketing tactic.

27.15 – Choosing the marketing angle.

28.30 – Are tropes in genre fiction important?

32.10 – Digging deeper into your character emotions.

34.00 – The most successful tropes for paranormal romance.

36.40 – Readers remember the toilet snakes.

41.40 – What’s Lee’s favourite trope to write?

44.45 – Learning from romance novels, even if it’s not your normal genre.

47.30 – People really like office romances.

48.50 – Tips for writers who are trying to find their voice.

53.50 – Don’t lose your voice’s beating heart.

54.45 – There’s such a thing as too polished.

58.40 – Listen to your body!

1.02.00 – Writing while walking…

1.05.00 – The power of going back to the basics.

1.05.50 – What is one book that changed Lee’s life?

*Affiliate link. It won’t cost you any extra to purchase through one of our links, but we will get a small commission for every purchase.