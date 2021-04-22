Powered by RedCircleBecome a Patron!
About The Author
Kristina Adams
Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte.
Related Posts
5. What Makes a Good Character?
14th January, 2021
How I Failed NaNoWriMo and Why That’s Ok
4th December, 2018
7 Things You’ll Learn Reading Productivity for Writers
6th November, 2020
11. Maya Angelou – Inspiring Woman
25th February, 2021
Write faster, write better
Discover how to write faster—while improving your writing skills—with these easy, instantly actionable tips.
They're how I publish 5 books a year while dealing with client work and chronic health issues. If I can do it, so can you.
Almost there! Check your inbox to confirm your download.
When you download your guide, you’ll also get access to our daily writing ingredients emails. They’re full of tips to inspire and motivate you. If you decide they’re not for you, you can unsubscribe at any time.