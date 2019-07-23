15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

23rd July, 2019

Preorder Your Copy of Writing Myths!

by Kristina Adams

Can you really make a living with your writing?

Do traditionally published authors have to market their own books?

Will reading other people’s books damage your authorial voice?

Get the answers to all these questions and more, in my latest book, Writing Myths: Myths and Misconceptions Holding You Back in Your Writing Career!

It’s out on 26 July, but you can preorder your copy now from your favourite ebook retailer for just 99p.

Print books will be available on Amazon very soon, so keep your eye out!

Where to preorder

ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author of fiction and nonfiction, writing and productivity blogger, and occasional poet. She has a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Derby and an MA in Creative Writing from Nottingham Trent University. When she's not writing she's reading, baking, or finding other ways to destroy the kitchen. She can be found under a pile of books with a vanilla latte.

