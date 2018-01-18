I write a lot about productivity for writers. I think it’s so important that I wrote a book about it.

But why is it so important?

What difference does it make to your average hobbyist writer?

What about to someone who writes as their side hustle?

Or even the person who already writes for a living?

Productivity matters to every writer.

Here’s why.

You can share your work with your readers faster

The faster you write, the faster you can share your work with your readers. It’s as simple as that.

Once you start to build a following, people can and will go through your backlist to discover what else you’ve written.

If they find out you haven’t written much else, they’re going to move on. They may even forget about you!

There are so many other writers out there that it’s easily done.

It apparently takes several books for someone to even remember an author’s name. (If anyone has a source for this please let me know in the comments—I can’t find where I originally heard this!)

If you’ve only written one book and don’t even have a blog for people to follow, they’re either going to grow impatient and move on, or forget about you entirely.

Only your most hardcore readers (translation: friends and family) will be patient and not forget about the next, upcoming book in your series.

The longer you give the hype to die down between books, the less hype there’ll be.

You learn more

The more productive you are, the more you’ll learn, and the faster you’ll learn.

You won’t just learn about writing, either.

You’ll also learn about editing, proofreading, marketing, psychology, and even yourself.

It may sound farfetched, but trust me, nothing educates you more about yourself than pursuing your passion. It’s only through doing that that you truly learn what you’re capable of.

Your new skills can influence other areas of your life

Learning new skills outside of your day job helps you with future job prospects, too.

In my previous role, SEO wasn’t seen as a big deal. It was something I wanted to learn about, though, so I used this blog as a guinea pig to work on my SEO knowledge.

It’s because of my knowledge of SEO that I landed my current role.

Any marketing knowledge that I gain now benefits both my day job and my writing.

It boosts your confidence

The more you put your writing out into the world, the more confident you’ll become.

Publishing your first blog post is terrifying. I was petrified when I created this site, and back then I didn’t even have a following.

It’s only with time, hard work, and practice, that this process gets easier. And, one day, it will become so easy that you won’t think any more about it than you would buying groceries.

You stop wasting your life away

We all want to make our mark on the world. The more time you spend binge watching TV, the less time you have to achieve anything that will do this.

When you cut out useless, unproductive habits, you start to prioritise what really matters. You look deep within and become a better, stronger, more hard-working person because of it.

You learn time management

Time management is a key skill that many people claim to have but don’t really.

Nothing teaches you time management better than working a full-time job while trying to manage a side hustle, family life, and a social life at the same time.

You get better, faster

The faster you learn, the faster you get better. And we all want to get better at what we do, don’t we?

It’s not about talent, it’s about perseverance

Writing is hard. There are no shortcuts.

Most of us won’t make it because seeing our first book fall into the millions on Amazon rankings is enough to put most people off.

Your first book is unlikely to be what you’re remembered for, though.

You will fail, no matter what path you pursue. But the faster you fail, the faster you can learn, and the faster you can bounce back.

The most talented writers aren’t always the ones that get remembered. There are plenty of talented writers out there who simply don’t want to put the hard work in to get their work seen, so it sits on their hard drive gathering metaphorical dust instead.

But if you want to get your work seen, and increase your audience, you have to put the work in. Not your readers. Not your agent or your publisher. You.

The question is, how hard are you willing to work?

Ready to take your productivity to the next level?

Productivity for Writers has everything you need to make the most of the time that you have, whether it’s five minutes or five hours a day. It will help you to prioritise what really matters, and teach you writing techniques to make you more productive in your writing process.

You can download your copy now from all good ebook retailers.