I first announced Productivity for Writers back in January 2016.

SO MUCH has happened since then.

I decided to make Productivity for Writers my third book because I wanted a break from the world of Hollie and Fayth.

I also chose it because, out of all of my other books, it was the one that was furthest along.

Had I not announced it so long ago, I may have waited a little longer to release it. I might’ve waited until I’d released a couple more books. Or I may have put it off indefinitely.

Productivity for Writers was the hardest book I’ve written so far.

It pushed me very far out of my comfort zone.

Of course, I’m always uncomfortable when sharing my writing with you, but I’ve gotten used to that feeling, both on this blog and with the adventures of Hollie and Fayth.

The difference is that I’ve never published a nonfiction book before.

It’s a whole different market, and I have no idea what to expect.

That’s both a terrifying and exciting process.

Like I advise in Productivity for Writers—and like I learnt while working on What Happens in New York—I’m trying to channel my anxiety into excitement and getting shit done, but quite often that’s easier said than done.

However, forcing my way through the anxiety and using it to drive me instead of destroy me works. And it feels pretty good knowing that I’m one step closer to controlling my anxiety, too.

What’s Productivity for Writers all about?

I wrote Productivity for Writers for my younger self.

It’s everything I wish I could’ve told myself five years ago, back when I was in a dark, desolate place.

It’s everything I wish I could tell my friends who don’t feel they have the time to write.

It’s everything I wish I could’ve told Boyfriend’s coworker who was so depressed that he didn’t save a single word that he wrote. Ever.

Whether you can’t write because you’re short on time, you don’t feel that your writing is good enough, or your mental illness interferes with your writing, Productivity for Writers can help.

However, Productivity for Writers won’t work for you if you’re not ready to listen.

Many of us buy nonfiction books and think that they’ll offer us some form of enlightenment, but then we read them and don’t think that the lessons in them apply to us. We don’t do the activities in the books, or we read them with a fixed mindset and don’t consider their advice.

If that’s you, then Productivity for Writers can’t help you.

You have to be willing to change.

You have to want to write more.

You have to be willing to make sacrifices.

You have to want to put your writing above all else.

You have to give the book’s advice a chance. A proper chance, not a half-arse one.

Only then will you know if this is the book for you.

If you’re not sure, you can download a free sample of Productivity for Writers to see how you feel about.

Is Productivity for Writers the book for you?

Productivity for Writers won’t hold your hand.

It won’t pussyfoot around what’s stopping you from writing.

It’s a tough-love guide.

If you’re a regular reader of this blog, you’ll already have a feel for my writing style.

I’m here to be honest with you about my struggles, and about the issues you may encounter, too.

And I’m not going to sugarcoat the solutions to those problems.

You won’t get anywhere fast by tiptoeing around solutions.

You’ll achieve your dreams faster by accepting that you have a problem, and actively seeking a solution.

To get to what we want in life, we have to be willing to make sacrifices.

We have to be willing to put our goals and our dreams above all else.

That’s the only way.

And if you’re not hurting anyone else in the process, then why shouldn’t you?

Download your copy of Productivity for Writers today!

You can download your copy of Productivity for Writers now on Kindle, iBooks, Kobo, Nook, and more. (If you click the link it will take you to all of the platforms where it’s available 🙂 )

You can also download your free sample of Productivity for Writers to find out if it’s the book for you.

You can also read some samples here:

I don’t have a print version planned right now, but if enough people request one, I may change my mind.

Happy writing!