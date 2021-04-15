Writers often pitch quality and quantity against each other. But what if it’s not an either/or thing? What if you could have great quality – at a quantity that allows you to pay the bills?
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- The fastest ways to grow your writing craft
- Why endlessly tweaking the same work in progress is bad for your writing – and mental health
- Why rapid releasing your books is effective, but when you SHOULDN’T do it
Show notes
- Personal updates – 00:58
- The myth of quantity vs quality – 4:21
- Why you’ll never write one perfect book – 6:40
- Finding your voice – 9:36
- Why quantity isn’t about releasing crap – 11:40
- Improving craft to release faster – 12:51
- Benefits of rapid releasing – 14:39
- Book of the week – 18:47