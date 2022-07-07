Tammi Labrecque lives in Central Maine with three spoiled cats, two neurotic dogs, and dozens of fictional characters that keep her awake nights.

She writes under a few pen names across several genres, including urban fantasy, thriller, and LitRPG.

Under her own name, you can find her writing romance novels that no one reads or teaching at newsletterninja.net.

In this (mammoth) episode, you’ll learn:

What a reader magnet is and why they matter

What types of stories are the most effective reader magnets

How to handle feeling completely overwhelmed by everything you have to do as an indie author

Email content idea generation tips

Listen to Tammi Labrecque talk reader magnets and email marketing:

Powered by RedCircle

Listen to new interviews up to a month in advance, get bonus content, and join us for monthly catch-up calls. Visit our Patreon page to find out more.

Links

*Affiliate link