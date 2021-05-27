This week, we’re talking all about if changing your perspective can change your life.
You’ll learn:
- Why the language you use matters – to yourself and those around you
- Ways to change your inner narrative
- How to read more (without feeling like you’re reading more)
Listen to the podcast
Show notes
- Support the podcast – 0:50
- Personal updates – 1:36
- Can you reprogramme your brain for success? – 4:48
- Why you shouldn’t say you’re a slow reader – 6:30
- The importance of decluttering your brain – 9:40
- Breaking your goals down into bite-sized chunks – 10:19
- Accountability – 10:40
- Developing a writing routine – 12:08
- Changing the language you use (and how it affects you) – 14:08
- How the people around you affect your writing – 16:23
- The big takeaway from this week (the one thing you need for super success) –18:44
- Book of the week – 19:19
