This week, we’re talking all about if changing your perspective can change your life.

You’ll learn:

  • Why the language you use matters – to yourself and those around you 
  • Ways to change your inner narrative
  • How to read more (without feeling like you’re reading more)

Listen to the podcast

Show notes

  • Support the podcast – 0:50
  • Personal updates – 1:36
  • Can you reprogramme your brain for success? – 4:48
  • Why you shouldn’t say you’re a slow reader – 6:30
  • The importance of decluttering your brain – 9:40
  • Breaking your goals down into bite-sized chunks – 10:19
  • Accountability – 10:40
  • Developing a writing routine – 12:08
  • Changing the language you use (and how it affects you) – 14:08
  • How the people around you affect your writing – 16:23
  • The big takeaway from this week (the one thing you need for super success) –18:44
  • Book of the week – 19:19

Resources

Book of the Week: Depression and Other Magic Tricks – Sabrina Benaim