Kevin Wilde is an award-winning, American screenwriter. His horror/thriller screenplay ‘Murdock’ is currently signed to a shopping agreement with Four Thieves Productions, and his co-written LGBTQ romantic comedy ‘Get the Girl’ is signed to a shopping agreement with Disrupting Influence. Kevin has a passion for writing compelling character-driven stories that often represent the LGBTQ+ community.

Why you’re never too old to start writing

How to get into the screenwriting industry

The importance of feedback from your peers

00.00 – Introduction

02.22 – Writing themed Room 101!

05.20 – Interview with Kevin Wilde

07.15 – What made him commit to writing?

09.20 – How did Murdoch come about?

11.22 – Should you use a screenwriting formula?

13.45 – What’s Kevin’s writing process?

21.25 – Does living in the middle of nowhere stop you from being a writer?

23.50 – Is networking important for success as a writer?

28.30 – What is so surprising about the screenwriting community?

30.48 – What is the best trait to learn for a writer?

33.05 – How to build patience as a writer?

35.26 – Are you ever too old to write?

37.05 – Which book changed Kevin’s life?

38.34 – Where can you find out more about Kevin?

The book that changed Kevin’s life

Misery – Stephen King

Resources mentioned

