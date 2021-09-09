Kevin Wilde is an award-winning, American screenwriter. His horror/thriller screenplay ‘Murdock’ is currently signed to a shopping agreement with Four Thieves Productions, and his co-written LGBTQ romantic comedy ‘Get the Girl’ is signed to a shopping agreement with Disrupting Influence. Kevin has a passion for writing compelling character-driven stories that often represent the LGBTQ+ community.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- Why you’re never too old to start writing
- How to get into the screenwriting industry
- The importance of feedback from your peers
Show notes:
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 02.22 – Writing themed Room 101!
- 05.20 – Interview with Kevin Wilde
- 07.15 – What made him commit to writing?
- 09.20 – How did Murdoch come about?
- 11.22 – Should you use a screenwriting formula?
- 13.45 – What’s Kevin’s writing process?
- 21.25 – Does living in the middle of nowhere stop you from being a writer?
- 23.50 – Is networking important for success as a writer?
- 28.30 – What is so surprising about the screenwriting community?
- 30.48 – What is the best trait to learn for a writer?
- 33.05 – How to build patience as a writer?
- 35.26 – Are you ever too old to write?
- 37.05 – Which book changed Kevin’s life?
- 38.34 – Where can you find out more about Kevin?
Listen to Kevin Wilde talk screenwriting mindset
The book that changed Kevin’s life
Misery – Stephen King
Resources mentioned
- 5 stories that prove you’re never too old to be published (Ellie’s blog post)
- Digital Writers’ Room