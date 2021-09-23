To get your Fictionary discount, use the code KADAMS at checkout.
Combining her degree in computer mathematics with her success as a bestselling, award-winning author and fiction editor, Kristina Stanley is the creator and CEO of Fictionary – creative editing software for fiction writers and editors. She is a Fictionary Certified Story Coach. Her novels include The Stone Mountain mystery series and Look the Other Way. She’s the author of The Author’s Guide to Selling Book to Non-Bookstores. She’s a passionate guide-dog trainer and hiker.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
- How a lack of story structure affects your reader
- How to develop your self-editing technique
- Ways Fictionary can make life more organised for writers and editors
Show notes
- 00.00 – Introduction
- 02.00 – Personal updates
- 09.10 – Interview with Kristina Stanley
- 11.00 – Why is story structure so important?
- 12.35 – The difference between form and formula
- 13.40 – The best story structures for you to follow
- 14.45 – The key plot points and why are they so important
- 18.40 – Does every scene need a purpose?
- 22.40 – Why do people struggle with editing?
- 25.40 – How can you improve your self-editing skills?
- 27.50 – Should you head hop in your story?
- 32.35 – How does Fictionary help you write your book?
- 35.50 – Why did Kristina start Fictionary?
- 38.25 – How does Fictionary’s editor compare to a real life editor?
- 42.55 – Which feature of Fictionary could Kristina not live without?
- 45.00 – Do you need to outline to use Fictionary?
- 46.45 – The book that changed Kristina’s life
- 49.35 – Where to find out more about Kristina and Fictionary