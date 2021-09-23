To get your Fictionary discount, use the code KADAMS at checkout.

Combining her degree in computer mathematics with her success as a bestselling, award-winning author and fiction editor, Kristina Stanley is the creator and CEO of Fictionary – creative editing software for fiction writers and editors. She is a Fictionary Certified Story Coach. Her novels include The Stone Mountain mystery series and Look the Other Way. She’s the author of The Author’s Guide to Selling Book to Non-Bookstores. She’s a passionate guide-dog trainer and hiker.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How a lack of story structure affects your reader

How to develop your self-editing technique

Ways Fictionary can make life more organised for writers and editors

Listen to Kristina Stanley from Fictionary discuss self-editing

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

02.00 – Personal updates

09.10 – Interview with Kristina Stanley

11.00 – Why is story structure so important?

12.35 – The difference between form and formula

13.40 – The best story structures for you to follow

14.45 – The key plot points and why are they so important

18.40 – Does every scene need a purpose?

22.40 – Why do people struggle with editing?

25.40 – How can you improve your self-editing skills?

27.50 – Should you head hop in your story?

32.35 – How does Fictionary help you write your book?

35.50 – Why did Kristina start Fictionary?

38.25 – How does Fictionary’s editor compare to a real life editor?

42.55 – Which feature of Fictionary could Kristina not live without?

45.00 – Do you need to outline to use Fictionary?

46.45 – The book that changed Kristina’s life

49.35 – Where to find out more about Kristina and Fictionary

The book that changed Kristina's life

Moonlight Becomes You – Mary Higgins Clark

Books mentioned

Beowulf

Gone Girl – Gillian Flynn

Twilight – Stephenie Meyer

