Children’s book author and indie publisher Darcy Pattison writes award-winning fiction and non-fiction books for children. Her works have received starred PW, Kirkus, and BCCB reviews. Awards include the Irma Black Honor award, five NSTA Outstanding Science Trade Books, Eureka! Nonfiction Honor book, two Junior Library Guild selections, two NCTE Notable Children’s Book in Language Arts, and a 2021 Notable Social Studies Trade Books. She’s the 2007 recipient of the Arkansas Governor’s Arts Award for Individual Artist for her work in children’s literature.

In this episode, you’ll learn:

How to market a self-published children’s book

Whether you should write for children, teachers, or parents/guardians

How to grow your children’s fiction-writing skills

Darcy Pattison on publishing and marketing children's fiction

https://youtu.be/zHB86p6M3g8

Show notes

00.00 – Introduction

01.50 – Come and join the gang!

02.30 – Interview with Darcy Pattison.

03.20 – Why go Indie as a children’s author?

04.30 – What has changed in the indie publishing industry in the last 8 years?

06.10 – Does being a teacher help?

07.25 – Mindset is the most important factor in learning to build your writing business.

08.10 – Getting to know your audience.

10.15 – Why focus on recent publications?

11.10 – Working with short attention spans.

13.50 – Do children’s books get marketed towards the readers or their parents/teachers?

16.00 – Why is that adult reader this story in particular?

17.45 – How do you market children’s books?

22.00 – Trying different marketing methods.

23.50 – Which book changed Darcy’s life?

27.20 – Where can you find out more about Darcy?

