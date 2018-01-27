15 49.0138 8.38624 0 4000 https://www.writerscookbook.com 300

Meet The Writer's Cookbook's shiny new look!
27th January, 2018

Meet The Writer’s Cookbook’s Shiny New Look!

by Kristina Adams

I’ve wanted to give The Writer’s Cookbook a makeover for a while now. I’ve never found a theme I liked enough, though. The previous theme I liked, but the longer I used it, the more I discovered its limitations.

A couple of weeks ago, I decided to have a nose at some themes. It’s something I did from time to time, usually when the old theme had stopped me from doing something.

And I finally found a theme I liked.

No, loved.

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been tweaking it to fit my needs. It’s really made me realise how little I know about HTML, CSS, and PHP, and how out of date the little knowledge I had actually was!

If it hadn’t been for coding things like the footer myself, this theme would’ve gone live ages ago. But I wanted to do this right. I wanted to take my time.

So here it is!

Let me know what you think in the comments!

And if you have any questions or suggestions, I’m always listening 🙂

ABOUT
Kristina Adams

Kristina Adams is an author, poet, and intermittent blogger from the UK. She spends her spare time reading whatever helps her to escape the monsters under her bed, and 'socialising'. She's an active part of the local writing scene and despite performing regularly and having worked in radio, hates the sound of her own voice. Her debut novel, What Happens in New York, is out now!

