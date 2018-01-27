Meet The Writer’s Cookbook’s Shiny New Look!
I’ve wanted to give The Writer’s Cookbook a makeover for a while now. I’ve never found a theme I liked enough, though. The previous theme I liked, but the longer I used it, the more I discovered its limitations.
A couple of weeks ago, I decided to have a nose at some themes. It’s something I did from time to time, usually when the old theme had stopped me from doing something.
And I finally found a theme I liked.
No, loved.
Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been tweaking it to fit my needs. It’s really made me realise how little I know about HTML, CSS, and PHP, and how out of date the little knowledge I had actually was!
If it hadn’t been for coding things like the footer myself, this theme would’ve gone live ages ago. But I wanted to do this right. I wanted to take my time.
So here it is!
Let me know what you think in the comments!
And if you have any questions or suggestions, I’m always listening 🙂
